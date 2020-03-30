7 samples of 45 evacuees from Iran test positive for coronavirus in Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Seven samples of 45 of the evacuees from Iran, who were brought to the Army's wellness centre here, have tested positive for coronavirus, said Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, on Monday.

The total COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan has reached 62, excluding these seven evacuees.

Earlier, a 41-year-old Indian, who was evacuated from Iran last week and quarantined at the Army Wellness Facility here, tested positive for COVID-19.

As many as 277 evacuees were brought to Jodhpur from Iran on the early morning of March 25.

After the initial sampling report, all the evacuees tested negative for the infection before boarding the special Mahan Air Flight.

On their arrival at the Jodhpur Airport, they were, once again screened by the medical authorities and taken to the Army Wellness Facility where all precaution has been undertaken for their reception, boarding, and lodging. (ANI)

