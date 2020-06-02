Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 2 (ANI): Seven shops were completely gutted in a fire that broke out at DI Fund Market near Siliguri Police Station, in Siliguri on Tuesday morning.
Four fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.
More details awaited. (ANI)
7 shops gutted in fire in West Bengal's Siliguri
ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2020 07:56 IST
