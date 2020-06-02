7 suspicious transactions made from companies owned by Tahir Hussain, empty cartridges recovered: Delhi Police chargesheet

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The chargesheet filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and 14 others on Tuesday over violence in northeast Delhi said that seven suspicious transactions were made from two companies owned by him allegedly to fund the anti-CAA protests and riots in the national capital.

According to the chargsheet filed in a Karkardooma court, one pistol with an extra magazine, 24 live cartridges, one mobile phone were recovered from him on March 7.

It said that on March 11, 40 live cartridges and 22 empty cartridges were also recovered from the posession of Hussain. He had purchased 100 cartridges on his license but only 64 live cartridges and 22 empty cartridges were recovered, the chargesheet said.

During the interrogation, he was unable to give satisfactory reply for the remaining 14 live cartridges and 22 empty shells, the police said in the chargesheet.

It said that the bank account details of two companies owned by Hussain - Show Effect Advertising Pvt Ltd and Essence Cellcom Pvt Ltd - were obtained and analysed to verify the disclosures made by him regarding the organisation and distribution of cash for anti-CAA protests and the riots.

Six suspicious transactions amounting to 92 lakh were made from Essence Cellcom Pvt Ltd to two accounts and a transfer of Rs 20 lakh was made from Show Effect Advertising Pvt Ltd.

Tahir, along with two of his brothers -- Liyakat Ali and Riyasat Ali -- were arrested in the matter and during the interrogation admitted to their involvement in the riots, the police.

"They admitted that they actively participated in the riots in and around the house of Tahir Hussain. Riyasat actively participated in looting and burning in the parking adjacent to the house of Hussain. They divided the cash among themselves," it said.

The chargesheet said that during the course of the investigation, Hussain's step-brother Shah Alam was also arrested along with other accused - Mohd Shadab, Mohd Abid, Rashid Saifi. They all admitted that they "actively participated" in the riots on the directions of Tahir Hussain, it said.

Out of 44 vehicles in a parking area near Hussain's residence, 14 were found burnt and 18 damaged. However, despite having scores of rioters at his place, the residence was untouched, the police said.

In February earlier this year, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the death of at least 53 persons. (ANI)