7 test negative for coronavirus in Bhubaneswar, one report awaited

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Seven out of the eight people who had a history of visiting China recently have tested negative for coronavirus infection on Odisa, a senior official said on Tuesday. The test results of one person is awaited.

"Out of two people who were suspected of infected with coronavirus on Monday, one has tested negative and we are awaiting the reports of another person. The tests are being conducted in the National Institute of Virology in Pune," said CBK Mohanty, Director of Medical Education and Training, Odisha.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has issued an advisory ahead of schools' annual exams.

According to the Health Department, "Necessary steps will be taken by all examination centres. In all district hospitals, including all medical colleges, special arrangements have been made. If any symptoms of coronavirus found in any students they will be sent to the nearest hospital for a checkup."

Samir Ranjan Das, Minister of Mass Education, Govt of Odisha said: "As many as 5,60,891 students will appear in the upcoming annual High School Certificate Examination in the state at 2,888 exam centres starting February 19."

All the steps will be taken as per the advisory, he said. (ANI)

