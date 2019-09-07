Representative Image
Representative Image

7-year-old girl allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy in Visakhapatnam

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 07:08 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy in Vepagunta here on Friday, said police.
A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Accused has been apprehended.
Further investigation is underway (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 07:07 IST

Greater Noida: Case registered after two boys attack girl for...

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A case has been registered here against two persons for allegedly objecting and attacking a girl for riding a bullet motorcycle and also threatening her father for the same.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 07:00 IST

UP power tariff hike: Congress workers stage 'lantern' protest

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Congress party workers staged a protest here on Friday against the power tariff hike in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 07:00 IST

Jharkhand: Children forced to study under umbrellas due to...

Ghorabandha [Jharkhand], Sept 7 (ANI): Students of a government school in Ghorabandha district are forced to study under umbrellas due to leaking roof.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 06:54 IST

Protests erupt after KCR's Face, Party Symbol appear on Lakshmi...

Yadadri (Telangana) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Carvings of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and his party's election symbol (car) on the pillars of Lakshmi Narasimha temple here on Friday sparked protest by Bajrang Dal workers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 06:29 IST

Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): In Uttar Pradesh police personnel found violating traffic rules will now have to pay double the penalty corresponding to that offence under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 06:23 IST

Mega food park inaugurated in Telangana

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday inaugurated the first mega food park at Telangana's Lakkampally village in Nizamabad District on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 06:06 IST

AITYC leaders to visit villages across West Bengal as part of...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Following the footsteps of Trinamool Congress MLAs more than 100 leaders of All India Trinamool Youth Congress (AITYC) will visit over 100 villages and wards all across the state to increase the outreach of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Didi Ke Bolo' pr

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:55 IST

'Vikram' hasn't crashed, communication channel between orbiter...

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Former ISRO Director D Sasikumar on Saturday said that the communication loss with "Vikram" lander may not have been due to crash-landing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:36 IST

Setting example of communal harmony, Muslim man has been...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Setting an example of communal harmony, a Muslim man in Hyderabad has been oraganising the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi for last 15 years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:02 IST

Nation stands by ISRO following communication loss with 'Vikram'

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) announcement that the communication with Vikram lander was lost evoked mixed reactions from netizens, with people expressing faith that the space agency will bounce back soon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 04:15 IST

Bengaluru: PM Modi to address nation from ISRO Control Centre today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre here on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 04:14 IST

Country is proud of ISRO: President Kovind hails scientists for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted Indian Space Research Agency (ISRO) scientists for their "exemplary commitment and courage" during the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Read More
iocl