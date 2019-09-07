7-year-old girl allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy in Vepagunta here on Friday, said police.
A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Accused has been apprehended.
Further investigation is underway (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 07:08 IST
