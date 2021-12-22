7-year-old-girl raped in Delhi, accused arrested

Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): A 7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during a wedding ceremony in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area on Sunday.



The police arrested 38-year-old Naresh Chandra, one of the guests of the function. According to Delhi police, they scanned marriage videos and photographs to nab the accused.

The police found that the girl was playing near the stairs from where someone took her to an isolated placed and sexually assaulted her. Later, she was admitted to a nearby hospital and after first aid, she was discharged from the hospital. The Police said that further investigation is on. (ANI)

