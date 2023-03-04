7-year-old's cheeks burnt with cigarette by cousin: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Delhi Police have lodged a case after a seven-year-old boy alleged that his cheek was burnt with a cigarette by his cousin in south Delhi's Neb Sari area, officials said.

Police said on Friday that a PCR call was received on February 28 at the Neb Sarai police station stating that a seven-year-old boy was burnt by a cigarette. Based on the child's statement, the police registered a case of physical assault.

"While investigating, counselling of the child was done by a Childline Counsellor. The minor was produced before Child Welfare Committee. The child in his statement said that he was burnt by his cousin (Aunt's daughter) with cigarettes on December 29, but did not tell anyone as he was afraid. Later he was burnt on February 27, and this time he shared it with his tuition teacher", the police said.



"The minor was living with his father, aunt and her daughter at Anupam Garden, Sainik Farm, New Delhi," added the police.

"CWC after the investigation gave the child's custody to his mother. And a case U/S 75 JJ ACT 2015 has been registered in this regard," the Delhi Police said.

Further, the police also informed that a matrimonial dispute is going on between husband-wife and as per the Hon'ble court's order, the child alternatively lives with the mother for three months and with the father for the next three months. When the incident took place, the child was staying with his father along with his aunt and cousin. (ANI)

