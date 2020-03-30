70 COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana: State health dept

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A total of 70 coronavirus positive cases were reported including one discharged and one death in Telangana, state Health Department said on Sunday.

The department said that 11 will discharge from the chest hospital on Monday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier reported a total of 1024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India and 27 deaths due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

