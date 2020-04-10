70 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat, count 378

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): Seventy people were tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 378 in the state.

"70 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gujarat taking the total number of positive cases to 378, which includes 33 discharge and 19 deaths," state Health Department said in a statement.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,761. Out of the total cases, 6039 are active patients and 515 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated. (ANI)

