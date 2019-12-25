70 lakh people have benefitted from Ayushman Bharat: PM Modi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that around 70 lakh people have benefitted from the Ayushman Bharat--Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) health insurance scheme.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of Atal Bihari Medical University here, Prime Minister Modi termed Ayushman Bharat as the "world's largest scheme".

"In less time, 70 lakh people have benefitted from this scheme... Out of this, around 11 lakh people are from Uttar Pradesh," Prime Minister Modi said.

"The Central government's road map for the health sector is -- first, working on preventive healthcare; second is expanding affordable healthcare, and the third is the supply side interventions, which means ensuring supply in view of every demand of this sector, and fourth is the mission mode intervention," he said.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and others.

Prime Minister Modi also unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan on Vajpayee's birth anniversary. (ANI)