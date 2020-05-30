70 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 2,944

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): A total of 70 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, as per information provided by State COVID-19 Nodal Officer.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 2,944, including 792 active cases.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases.

While 82,369 patients have recovered after treatment, 4,971 deaths due to the infection have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

