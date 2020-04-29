70-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Maharashtra today

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): A 70-year-old man, who was admitted in IGGMCH (Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital) died on Wednesday.

The patient was admitted to the IGGMCH on April 21, after testing positive for coronavirus, informed Dr. Ajay Keoliya, Dean of IGGMCH.

According to the latest update on Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 9,318.

Till now, 1,388 people have either been cured or discharged, while 400 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus.

So far, 7,796 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,008 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

