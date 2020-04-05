70-year-old COVID-19 patient recovers in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 5 (ANI): A 70-year-old COVID-19 patient was discharged from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital on Sunday after he tested negative in the last 24 hours.

Till now, Gujarat has 122 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 18 cured, discharged or migrated and 11 deaths.

As per the latest update on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577, 275 cured/discharged/migrated and 83 deaths. (ANI)

