70-year-old priest beaten to death in Rajasthan's Jalore

Jalore (Rajasthan) [India], December 1 (ANI): A 70-year-old priest was allegedly beaten to death inside his residence near a temple by suspected thieves in the Jalore district of Rajasthan, informed Shankar Lal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Lal said, "The priest was sleeping in his hut. It is suspected that some thieves have beaten him on Monday night. The incident came to light when the neighbours reached his place after listening to his shouts."



Further, police reached the spot and got the injured admitted to a nearby hospital. "During the treatment, he died on Tuesday morning. Postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to his family. Our teams have been formed to nab the accused," the DSP informed.

According to police, the deceased is identified as Naindas Vaishnav, a resident of the Dhumbadia area in Jalore district.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

