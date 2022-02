Karimganj (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): Assam Police seized 7000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup from two container vehicles on Monday night.



Karimganj police in an operation recovered the codeine-based cough syrup from the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border, said a senior police official.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)