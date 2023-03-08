7,000 CCTV cameras installed in Bengaluru under Safe City Project: Karnataka CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state government has "installed 7,000 CCTV cameras in Bengaluru" under the Safe City project to provide safety and security to women.

Speaking at a function on the occasion of International Women's day, Bommai said the government has implemented several programs to encourage women.

"...such as financial assistance for two women SHGs in each village, training and marketing facilities for their products, providing nutritious food to women working in fields and starting 4000 Anganwadis for the children of women workers. Besides, Rs 1,000 per woman who works in the field will be given every month," he said.



The Chief Minister said that last year, the government implemented Raitha Vidya Nidhi, and this year, they are implementing a free bus pass for students and working women, free education for girl students, Rs 1800 crore loan to women SHGs at zero per cent interest.

"Women have a lot of challenges in society and facing them will help them to achieve something. The women achievers identified by the organizers have been the real unsung heroes and their achievements will inspire others," he said.

Bommai said the role of a woman in a man's life is very big as it starts from a relationship to achievement.

"For this reason, International Day of Women is celebrated. Not a day passes without a woman. It is a pre-birth relationship as a mother keeps a baby in their tummy for nine months and allows it to come into this world. Understanding this will teach us how to respect mothers. Unfortunately, many people are not aware that the continuity of mankind depends on her," Bommai said.

Observed on March 8 every year, International Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in cultural, social economic and political fields. (ANI)

