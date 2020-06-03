70,000 police personnel mobilised as frontline warriors against coronavirus: Andhra DGP Gautam Sawang

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Wednesday said that 70,000 police personnel were mobilised to be frontline warriors against coronavirus in the state.

"70,000 police personnel and 58,000 home guards were mobilised to be front line warriors. GPS and cellular technology were utilised in contact tracing. 22,266 foreigners were traced in Andhra Pradesh and successfully monitored through House Quarantine App," Sawang said.

"The first case of Delhi returnee testing positive was identified in Guntur urban and AP police was able to alert the country first about this threat," he added.

He further said: "Innovative approaches like drama, skits, graffiti on roads, and social media publicity were extensively used to create awareness about COVID-19."

"686 relief camps were run for migrant workers. 155 highway Dhabas were made operational. Anantapur ASI Habeebullah sacrificed life in the line of duty against coronavirus. The state government immediately responded and gave an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 to his family," he added.

The DGP further elaborated on performance of the police in the last one year of the new government.

"In the past year, the police department became more people-friendly and service-oriented. Accordingly, change and transformation is brought in the department. "Spandana" weekly program is highly effective and successful. Under this, petitions should be resolved in 7 days. 52 per cent complaints are from women. That shows the faith people gained on police," he said.

He also listed out measures taken by the state police for women's safety, technological advancement, welfare measures and steps taken to strengthen law and order in the state. (ANI)

