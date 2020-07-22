700MWe plant another shining success of Make in India: Javadekar on achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday congratulated Indian nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3.

Taking to Twitter, the Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Information and Broadcasting Minister said that the 700MWe plant is an example of "Make in India".

"Big Day in India's Nuclear history as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieves criticality. Many Congratulations to our nuclear scientists!! Nuclear is a zero-emission clean energy source. The 700MWe plant is another shining success of #MakeInIndia. #AatmaNirbharBharat marches on," Javadekar tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi, too, congratulated Indian nuclear scientists and said that the indigenously designed reactor is an example of "Make in India".

"Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3! This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India. And a trailblazer for many such future achievements!" PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded Indian scientists as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved criticality.

Taking to Twitter Shah wrote, "Big Day in India's Nuclear history as indigenously designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat achieved criticality. Nation salutes our scientists on this stellar achievement. New India is marching ahead to realise PM Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat." (ANI)

