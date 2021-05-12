71 bodies retrieved from Ganga in Buxar, Bihar asks UP government to be vigilant

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 12 (ANI): Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha has said 71 bodies have been taken out from the Ganges in Buxar district and their last rites performed and a net has been placed in the Ganga in Ranighat, bordering UP and Bihar, to stop any similar incident from happening again. The bodies were found floating in the river and there are apprehensions that the corpses could of COVID-19 patients.

Jha, who is Miniter of Water Resources and Information and Public Relations, said in a series of tweets that Bihar Government has advised UP administration to be vigilant in the matter.

"The Bihar Government is seized of the matter of unfortunate case of floating mortal remains in river Ganga, near Chausa village in Buxar district. The bodies have floated into Bihar from UP. Upon postmortem, our doctors have confirmed that these are 4-5 days' old bodies," he said.



Jha said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been pained at both the tragedy as well as harm to the river Ganges.

"He has always been particular about the purity and uninterrupted flow of the river and has asked the administration to intensify patrolling to ensure this is not repeated. Last rites of 71 bodies performed as per protocols. A net has been placed in Ganges in Ranighat, bordering UP and Bihar. We've advised UP administration to be vigilant; our district administration is keeping vigil too. Advise all to give all respect to those dead, and Maa Ganges," Jha said.

On Monday, several corpses were spotted in Ganga in Bihar's Buxar.

Buxar District Magistrate Aman Samir said the media that a false narrative was sought to be built that due to lack of wood logs for cremation or the poor facing financial issues, dead bodies are being immersed in Ganga in Buxar.

"We have recovered bodies that were seen floating in Ganga river. They appear to be 4-5 days old," he added. (ANI)

