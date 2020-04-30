71 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1403

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Seventy-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours taking the state tally to 1,403, according to the state health department's Thursday morning bulletin.

According to the bulletin, as many as 6,497 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Forty-three new cases were reported in Kurnool district, 10 cases in Krishna, four each in Guntur and Kadapa, three each in Anantapur and Chittoor and two each in East Godavari and Nellore, the bulletin said.

No new cases were reported in Prakasam, Srikakulam, Vishakapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts. No COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the state either.

At least 31 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, 34 people were discharged after being treated and testing negative for coronavirus in the state in the last 24 hours. So far, 321 people have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.

Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy had on Tuesday informed that some staff members of Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan had tested positive for coronavirus.

Reddy said that all residents of the Raj Bhavan, including Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and his family members, were tested for COVID-19.

"Fortunately they all tested negative," he said. (ANI)

