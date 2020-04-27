7100 COVID-19 tests per million population, Andamans chasing virus: Chief Secretary

Portblair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], April 27 (ANI): Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi on Monday said that over 7,100 coronavirus tests per million population are being conducted in the Union Territory.

Taking to Twitter, Sanghi said that the Andaman and Nicobar is chasing COVID-19.

"With over 7100 tests per million population, Andamans is chasing the Virus, and not the other way around #AndamanFightsCOVID19 #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe," Sanghi tweeted.

Yesterday, the Chief Secretary had that there are sufficient supplies, medicines, equipment on the islands and added that the highest contact tracing, testing, and quarantine was being done.

Sanghi had, on Saturday, informed that 22 people had tested positive on the islands so far. (ANI)

