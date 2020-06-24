718 departures, 721 arrivals on Day 30 of domestic flight resumption: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): On day 30 since the domestic air travel was resumed, there have been 718 departures and 721 arrivals, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

"Domestic operations on 23 June 2020, Day 30 till 23:59 hours. Departures 718, 59,665 passengers handled. Arrivals 721, 59,867 passengers handled. Total movements 1,439 with 1,19,532 passenger footfalls at airports. Total number of flyers 59,665," Puri tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25. (ANI)

