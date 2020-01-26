71st Republic Day celebrated with national fervor in Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and gaiety in Ladakh as the ceremonial parade rolled down the polo ground here in presence of Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur.

Chairman/Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Leh, Gyal Phuntsog Wangyal, Executive Councillors, families of martyrs, religious heads, defence and administrative officers, awardees, Councilors, and other distinguished guests were also present, read a statement.

Mathur hoisted the national flag at Leh polo-ground and inspected the parade.

The Lt Governor took the salute at the march past. Contingents participating in the Parade were from the Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, men and women contingents of the JKP, JKAP, and ex-Servicemen, NCC boys and girls, various schools, bands of Army, JKP, and of schools.

Colourful cultural pageantry based on national integration and the composite heritage of the region was presented by students from various local schools and government departments on this occasion. Army weapons and equipment display and aerial salute by flying Cheetah helicopter was witnessed by thousands of spectators at Leh polo ground, the statement added.

Earlier, the Lt Governor paid tributes to the martyrs by laying the wreath at Hall of Fame.

In his speech, Mathur talked about the birth of a new Ladakh as a Union Territory and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of the land for "making the long-standing demand a reality."

Highlighting the efforts of both the Hill Councils of Leh and Kargil, Mathur stated that their efforts have shown results that have earned appreciation from the rest of the country. UT administration with LAHDC, as well as grass root level of democracy through the Panchayati Raj System is making efforts for the development through policy formulation and various initiatives, he said.

Appreciating the armed forces in the security and the development of Ladakh, Mathur expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of the land for defending the borders and for providing assistance to the local citizens.

Mathur further congratulated the conferring of Padma Awards 2020 to two Ladakh people - Padma Bhushan to Dr. Tsering Landol in the field of medicine and Padma Shri to Tsewang Motup Goba in the field of Trade and Industry.

He emphasized nurturing the youth of Ladakh by way of education, sports, employment and preparing them for self-employment and entrepreneurship. He also talked about efforts for an early function of sanctioned Medical College and the National Institute of Sowa Rigpa.

Recognizing the efforts in the government set up, the Lt Governor lauded the national awards to the departments of Sonam Norboo Memorial (SNM) District Hospital and Rural Development Department of Leh district.

He also talked about the efforts being taken by the Ladakh Administration in the fields of handicraft, handloom, food processing, pashmina and Yak wool, aromatic and medicinal plants, handicrafts and tourism etc.

He also cautioned that this is the crucial time to ensure the cultural treasure and ecology of Ladakh is not compromised in the name of modernization. (ANI)

