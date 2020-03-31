72 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, count hits 302

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): As many as 72 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 302.

Out of 72 positive COVID-19 people, 59 are from Mumbai, three from Nagar, two each from Pune, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Vashi Virar.

"72 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 302. 59 from Mumbai, three from Nagar, two each from Pune, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Vashi Virar," the state Health Department said in a statement.

India has reported 1,397 cases of coronavirus so far, including 35 deaths. (ANI)

