73 more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): A total number of 73 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,103 in the state, Health Department said.

According to the data, the total number of cases includes 490 recovered and seven deaths.

According the Union Health Ministry, the country has reported 2,46,628 COVID-19 cases including 1,20,406 active cases, 1,19,293 discharged/cured/migrated and 6,929 deaths so far. (ANI)

