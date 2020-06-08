73 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 8 (ANI): A total of 73 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,073 in the state, Health Department said.

According to the official data, there are 803 active cases in the state.

According the Union Health Ministry, the country has reported 2,46,628 COVID-19 cases including 1,20,406 active cases, 1,19,293 discharged/cured/migrated and 6,929 deaths so far. (ANI)

