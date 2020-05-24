73-year-old woman wins battle against coronavirus in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): A 73-year-old woman who was tested positive of deadly COVID-19 got fully cured and was subsequently discharged from the multispeciality hospital and sent to home quarantine on May 20.

She was admitted at DNA Multispeciality Hospital in Kandivali on May 9 following respiratory distress and fever. The septuagenarian was later detected coronavirus positive.

Dr Nehal Khan, Director of DNA Hospital, said to ANI, "A 73-year-old woman suffered from respiratory distress, that is severe breathing difficulty. The oxygen level in her blood was very low and was below 70 per cent. She was denied admission by many hospitals for the suspected COVID-19 infection."

"We admitted her and put her in the isolation ward. She later tested positive for COVID-19. She responded very well to treatment and now she has been placed under home quarantine. She had no other co-morbidities except the age factor," he added.

Dr Khan further said that the DNA Hospital admits all the patients because asking for a COVID-19 report before admitting any patient is not only illegal but unethical.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,608 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in the state to 47,190. (ANI)

