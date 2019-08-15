73rd Independence Day celebrated with fervour in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The 73rd Independence Day was observed across the Rajouri district on Thursday with great fervour and national spirit.

The celebrations were held at district headquarter, all additional districts, sub-divisions and tehsil headquarters. The main function was organised at DPL grounds Rajouri where chief guest, Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad unfurled the National Flag and took the salute of the march past.

The contingents of JKAP, JK Executive Police, JK Lady Police, CRPF, JK FPF, besides the contingents of Senior Group Students and Junior Group Students of different private and Government schools took part in the march past while Deputy SP Dr Ishan Gupta commanded the parade.

In his Independence Day speech, the Deputy Commissioner paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters for their supreme sacrifices during the freedom struggle. He also paid homage to all the martyrs of Rajouri District who laid their lives from time to time for safeguarding the territorial integrity of the State and the Nation. He further mentioned the sacrifice of Sher-e-Nowshera Brigadier, Mohammad Usman for the country and other martyrs who had sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland.

Deputy Commissioner also highlighted the successful implementation of centrally sponsored schemes of health department like Aysushman Bharat, PM-SYM, PM-KISAN, etc. He said that the district has done tremendously good in achieving the targets of PM-SYM and registration of the unemployed Postgraduate students in the district.

He also said that a transparent, accountable, responsive and efficient administration is ensured in the district and persistent efforts are made to reach out to the public at their doorsteps for delivery of services and listening to their grievances.

The DC said that Rajouri district is known all over the state and country for its rich cultural heritage and harmony among people of different faiths. He also added, "No divisive force should ever be allowed to disrupt this peaceful atmosphere".

On the occasion, students from government and private institutions presented cultural programmes based on themes of patriotism and communal harmony. (ANI)

