73rd Republic Day: Constitution constant guide in our glorious journey of democracy, says Om Birla

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India said that the constitution has been a constant guide for the nation throughout its glorious journey of democracy.

Speaking with ANI after unfurling the national flag, Birla said, "Today the country is celebrating Republic Day. I wish all the people of the country on this occasion. Our constitution came into force on this day in 1950. The Constitution has been our constant guide in our glorious journey of democracy for all these years."

"By encouraging feelings of equality, unity and fraternity in the country, the Constitution has illuminated the path of progress in every field," he added.

The Lok Sabha speaker further said that on this day, keeping the constitution as a witness, Indians celebrate Republic Day as a festival, "which should make us even more mindful to fulfill our obligations and resolutions towards the country."

Expressing hope that the people of the country continue to believe in unbroken and trusting democracy, Birla wished for a 100 per cent voter turnout.



"Today, in this long journey of democracy within the country, India's democracy has become strong, transparent, and accountable. I hope that the people of the country believe in unbroken and trusting democracy. Maximum voters should vote so that we move towards 100 per cent voting," he said.

"On this occasion, I convey my best wishes to the Election Commission which manages its election with fairness and commitment," he added.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualised a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

