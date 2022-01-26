73rd Republic Day: Ministry of Civil Aviation's tableau showcases regional connectivity scheme 'UDAN'

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): In a first, the Ministry of Civil Aviation's tableau participated in the 73rd Republic Day Parade and showcased Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) and the rich dividends it has been yielding.

Today, 403 UDAN routes connect 65 underserved/unserved airports, including helicopters and water aerodromes, benefitting over 80 lakh people.

Conceptualized by the Ministry and implemented by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the scheme has the objective of enhancing regional connectivity in an economically sustainable and affordable manner.

Launched in 2016, the scheme aims to enhance aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in tier II and III cities fulfilling the aspirations of the common man. The first UDAN flight was flagged-off in 2017 at Shimla by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

UDAN scheme has benefitted several sectors pan-India including the Hilly States, North-Eastern region and

Islands.



In the aircraft-shaped tableau, the front part showcased women pilots depicting women's power in India's aviation, as India tops in women commercial pilots, globally, while the rear portion of the tableau showed the symbol of Buddhism and the motto of UDAN- Sab Uden, Sab Juden.



The middle portion showcased the Buddha circuit, featuring, Buddha Statue at Gaya where he attained enlightenment, Dhamekh Stupa, Sarnath where he delivered his first sermon (Dharmachakra Parivartan), and the Mahaparinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar where he attained Mahaparinirvana.



Both sides of the middle portion of the tableau depicted the Palm Yoga Mudra of Buddha in the center and world heritage sites of India situated in different regions of the country; two each on either side of the Palm Yoga Mudra. (ANI)