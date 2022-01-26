73rd Republic Day parade: Children will be inspired by UP tableau, says tableau maker Jagdish Gandhi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): One of the makers of this year's tableau of Uttar Pradesh, said that children will be inspired after witnessing the tableau.

"This year's tableau inspires children to believe in the power of God. On should learn from the learning of God, so that they can become future leaders of the country. Hence, we displayed the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in this year's tableau," Jagdish Gandhi who is the founder of City Montessori School said on Tuesday.

J Gandhi's school students helped in the creation of this year's tableau of Uttar Pradesh.

"This tableau will surely be grandeur in its essence. It will inspire children across various fields," he added.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh at the Republic Day parade this year showcased Kashi Vishwanath Dham's glorious history and achievements achieved through skill development and employment through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

The tableau shows the achievements achieved through skill development and employment through One District One Product (ODOP) which is based on the new micro, small and medium enterprise policy and industrial development policy of the state government. The development which has taken place in the world-famous Kashi Vishwanath corridor is also exhibited.

In the front portion of the tableau, the products of each district have been shown which showcases the fast growth of the economy of the state through traditional crafts, weavers and handicrafts products.

In the central part of the tableau, the culture of sadhus and priests offering argh to the sun at various ghats of Varanasi along with their morning prayers have been shown.

In the rear portion of the tableau, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been shown showcasing the glorious history of the world's ancient city Varanasi. The name of Varanasi city is made from two rivers Varuna and Assi. The Jyotirling of Lord Vishweshwar is revered in Kashi Vishwanath Dham which is situated in the heart of the city and western ghat of Mokshyadani Maa Ganga. The mere sight of this Jyotirlinga leads to spiritual tatvgyan and moksha. The construction of this temple was done by the queen of Indore Ahilyabai Holkar in 1780 A.D.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today.

As many as 21 tableaux including those 12 states and nine ministries or government departments are a part of the Republic Day parade.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)