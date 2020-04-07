74 out of 101 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients: South Western Railway

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI): South Western Railway on Monday announced that 74 beds out of 101 beds have been earmarked for COVID-19 patients at Divisional Railway Hospital in Mysuru.

"At Divisional Railway Hospital in Mysuru, 74 beds out of 101 beds are earmarked for COVID-19 patients, with 6 HDU (High Dependency Unit) beds, 6 monitors, 2 ventilators and other essential equipment for emergencies," South Western Railway said.

It also said that a 50-bedded hospital with 6 ICU beds, has become fully operational for those tested positive for COVID-19 at Divisional Railway Hospital in Bengaluru.

South Western Railway further added that Central Hospital in Hubli is 150 bedded hospital, of which 30 bedded isolation block has been earmarked for #COVID19 patients. The 30 bedded isolation block is prepared with 8 bedded ICU, 4 ventilators, 6 multi-para monitors, Defibrillator, infusion pumps.

The Indian Railways has transformed its coaches into isolation wards to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Railways has converted 2,500 coaches into isolation wards, achieving almost half of its target of making 5,000 such coaches, as part of the government's efforts to combat coronavirus. (ANI)

