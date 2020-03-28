748 active COVID-19 cases in India, says Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 748, including 67 cured, discharged and migrated cases and 19 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.



So far 15,24,266 passengers have been screened at various airport.



The highest number of positive coronavirus cases were reported from Kerala followed by Maharashtra. While there are 176 COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Maharashtra has 153 cases till March 27.



On Friday, Union Home Ministry's Joint Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava said that all States and Union Territories (UTs) have been requested to take immediate steps to provide adequate support, including food and shelter, to migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and other unorganised sector workers during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.



"States and Union Territories have been requested to make arrangements for food, water and sanitation for the migrant labourers. Hotels and rented accommodation should stay open and functional while taking all the COVID-19 precautions," she said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to combat the disease. (ANI)

