74th Republic Day: Five Himachal police personnel to be conferred medals

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The central government will confer the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to five personnel of the Himachal Pradesh Police on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.



President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service will be awarded to Satwant Atwal Trivedi, ADGP-SV and ACB, Shimla.

Police Medal for Meritorious Service will be awarded to Dy.SP, FSL Junga Rahul Sharma, Asstt. Commandant 1st HPAP Bn Junga Jitender Singh, 1st HPAP Bn Junga Sub Inspector Inder Dutt, SV and ACB Shimla Head Constable Susheel Kumar.

Through a press release on Wednesday, state Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu congratulated all the awardees on their achievements. (ANI)

