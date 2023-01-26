74th Republic Day parade: Ministry of Home Affairs' tableau reflects resolve to make India drug-free

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)'s tableau at the 74th Republic Day parade showcased the theme "Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): Resolve @75-Drug Free India", reflecting the resolve to make India drug-free.

The front part of the tableau depicted a large humanoid sculpture suppressing the ill effects of drugs.

It is presented in the form of a cactus garden, with a posture of crossed arms and a head swaying to the right, giving a strong message against drugs.

The large-sized hands in the rear part of the tableau represent citizens of India from all castes religions and regions spreading the vision of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat.



On the sides of the tableau, people belonging to different parts of India are shown taking pledge to fight drugs with the motto, "Together we can do it".

At the lower part of the tableau, two hands joining in the form of a high contour, represent the participation, dedication, and solidarity of all stakeholders against drugs.

Besides the tableau, committed to its objective of making the nation drug-free, the personnel of NCB are seen moving along with the NARK-9 squad to accomplish their mandated work relentlessly and purposefully.

Under the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) set itself up a special mission for 75 days to mark India's 75th year of independence to destroy at least 75,000 kgs of confiscated drugs.

This target was achieved well in advance within 60 days. So far more than a lakh kgs of drugs and narcotics have been destroyed.

The Union Home Minister started this mission by destroying more than 31000 kgs of drugs by pressing the button on July 30 this year in Chandigarh.

Earlier, Union Home minister Amit Shah said in parliament that the drug menace is a serious problem that is destroying generations, and the profits being made from drugs are utilized for terrorism as well.

He said that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) can conduct probes across the country. "NCB is ready to help each and every state if there's a need to do an inter-state probe. Even the NIA can help the states if the probe needs to be conducted outside the country," he added.

Twenty-three tableaux -- 17 from states and Union Territories and six from various Ministries and Departments, depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress, and strong internal and external security rolled down the Kartavya Path.

Droupadi Murmu led the nation on Thursday in celebrating the 74th Republic Day from the Kartavya Path.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade.

Building on last year's celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year were marked by zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour, and 'Jan Bhagidari' as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi.

The week-long celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind military tattoo and tribal dance festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram Ka' was organised in New Delhi on January 23 and 24.

The events will culminate on January 30, which is to be observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)