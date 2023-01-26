74th Republic Day: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi unfurls Tricolour in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday unfurled the Tricolour in Chennai on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

The unfurling of the national flag was followed by the national anthem. Indian Air Force helicopters showered the flower petals.

The Governor was welcomed by Chief Minister MK Stalin who introduced Ravi to the defence and police personnel.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag at Kartavya Path in the national capital today to mark the Republic Day celebrations.

This year's Republic Day celebration will witness the country's military prowess, cultural diversity, and many other unique initiatives. Building on last year's celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence, celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the parade.

The week-long celebrations commenced on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka' was organised in New Delhi on 23rd& 24th January. The events will culminate on 30th January, which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

The Republic Day parade, which will begin at around 1030 hrs, will be a unique mix of the country's military prowess & cultural diversity, depicting the country's growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a 'New India'.

The parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It replaces the vintage 25 pounder gun, reflecting upon the growing 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence. Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

The parade will commence with the President taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command. (ANI)