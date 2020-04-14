7.5 kg additional food supplies to ration card holders from April-June: U'khand govt

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand government has decided to provide 7.5 kilograms of additional food supplies to each ration card holder from April to June under the state's food distribution programme.

"On Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's directions, during April-June 2020, 7.5 kg additional food supplies will be provided to each ration card holder each month, under state's food distribution programme. An additional amount of Rs 33.84 lakhs has been released for the same,'' Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

On Monday, chief minister Rawat had conducted a review meeting with government officials regarding the coronavirus situation in the state.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stand at 35.

India's total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)