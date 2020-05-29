75 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 2,493

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): 75 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally in the state to 2,493.

"28 people were discharged in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. 809 people have been discharged so far and the death toll is 47," the government of Karnataka said.

A total of 1,58,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 67,692 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 86,110 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,531 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

