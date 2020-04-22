75 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, count reaches 2,156

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has reached 2,156, including 1,498 active cases, Delhi Health Department said.

As many as 75 new cases have been reported and 180 patients have recovered on Tuesday.

So far, 611 people have recovered while 47 deaths have been reported in the national capital, according to the health department.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country has increased to 18,985, including 15,122 active cases, 3,259 cured/discharged and 603 deaths, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

