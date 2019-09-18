75-year-old suffering from depression commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A 75-year-old man suffering from depression committed suicide here on Wednesday.

The family members informed the police about the senior citizen's suicide at around 10.30 am. "The deceased, identified as Subodh Kumar, was found hanging from the fan. He was suffering from depression for the last 5-6 years and getting treated at the DDU Hospital," the police said.

Adding that the house is a three-story building, Kumar's family said that the deceased used to sleep on the ground floor.

"The night before the incident, the deceased slept in a room on the ground floor, whereas his wife and other family members slept on other floors. The family members got to know about the suicide when they entered inside the room by opening the door through the window in the morning," police said.

Kumar left behind his wife Laxmi Devi and three sons. (ANI)

