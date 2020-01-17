750 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Under the ongoing drive against illicit liquor, the Excise Enforcement squad seized 750 boxes of illicit foreign liquor in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

"The Excise Enforcement squad recovered 750 boxes of illicit foreign liquor in Mirzapur district. The liquor was being transported from Haryana to Bihar," said the Excise department on Thursday.

Two culprits involved in the case fled taking advantage of foggy weather.

A police case has been registered under relevant section at Thana Kotwali Dehat, Mirzapur. (ANI)

