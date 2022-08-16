7,500 sq ft Tricolour displayed at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Independence Day

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Tourism Ministry on Monday displayed a 7,500 square feet national flag at the bank of Dal Lake in Srinagar as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranaga' campaign.

The Tourism Ministry in a statement said the Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar and Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling collaborated for the flag display. This was as part of celebrating 75 years of Independence and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest at the event and addressed the gathering.

In his speech, Lieutenant Governor extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and talked about the developmental plan for the next 25 years.

"The flag was weighing 80-85 kg with supporting elements. The team HMI displayed the same flag first time in Sikkim Himalayas in April 2021 and subsequently, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on August 15, 2021. The same Tricolour was then displayed at Gujarat's Statue of Unity on October 31, 2021," the ministry said.

The same flag was displayed in Antarctica, setting the World Record for the largest national flag of any country displayed for the first time in Antarctica.

"Now, in line with Government of India's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and also Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the flag was displayed in Srinagar," it said.

Before arrival in Srinagar, the flag was displayed in Darjeeling on August 8on the occasion of 80 years of the Quit India Movement.



"Since the flag is so huge in size, it was made in three panels. Special attention was given to its stability factor and safety anchors were appropriately fitted so that the Flag can withstand the weather extremities from high-velocity mountain winds to the subzero temperature of Antarctica and also other extreme weather elements," the ministry statement added.



The event was also attended by people from all walks of life including representatives from the travel trade and hospitality sector, hoteliers, Government officials, students, media and others.

India celebrated 76th Independence Day earlier on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the Tricolour at Delhi's Red Fort.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

With the launch of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of the 75th Independence Day, the streets and nooks across the country echo the feeling of oneness and patriotism.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme was to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions.

This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark Supreme Court judgement of January 23, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)

