76 Hazur Sahib devotees returned to Amritsar, test COVID-19 positive: Punjab Minister

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): Among the devotees who have returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra to Amritsar, around 300 have been tested out of which 76 are COVID-19 positive, said Om Parkash Soni, Punjab Medical Education & Research Minister.

Speaking to ANI, Soni said, "We did not imagine that such a large number of people will test positive for COVID-19. Around 300 more devotees will also be tested. We are requesting people to not worry and stay at home. We have to fight COVID-19 and we will win this battle."

"Earlier we only had five COVID-19 positive cases in Amritsar and one of them has also been recovered. I hope that the devotees who have been tested positive should also recover like this," he added.

Meanwhile, with 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State rose to 480, informed the Punjab Health Department in a media bulletin.

According to the bulletin, there are 365 active COVID-19 cases in the State. A total of 104 patients have been cured of the infection while 20 others lost their lives.

With 1,823 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 67 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 33,610, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

