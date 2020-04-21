76 more COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, state count reaches 1,596

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): As many as 76 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,596.

"76 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu bringing the total cases in the state to 1,596. One death reported today taking the death toll in the state to 18," said Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu in a media bulletin.

The bulletin informed that 22,254 are under home quarantine and 145 are under quarantine at government facilities.

A total of 53,045 samples have been tested so far, bulletin informed.

India's count of positive coronavirus cases reached 18,985 after 1,329 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Out of the total cases, 15,122 are active cases, 3,259 have been discharged or cured and one has migrated. With 44 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll stands at 603.

