76 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana, total count 1381

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 27 (ANI): A total of 76 new COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana on Wednesday and the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 1,381.

Out of the total count, 525 are active cases while 18 deaths have taken place in the state due to the disease. The state Health Department said 838 patients have recovered.

A total of 1,51,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India of which 64,425 persons have recovered. (ANI)

