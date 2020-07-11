76 new COVID-19 cases reported in Meghalaya

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 11 (ANI): A total of 76 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Meghalaya in the last 24 hours, informed the state's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The state's coronavirus tally now stands at 262, including 215 active cases and 45 recoveries.

As per the Chief Minister, two lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state.

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the eight lakh-mark on Saturday with yet another highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours,

The total COVID count in India now stands at 8,20,916, including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated and 22,123 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

