76 per cent new Covid-19 cases, 86 per cent fatality reported from 10 states/UTs in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): At least 76 per cent of the new confirmed COVID cases and 86 per cent fatality have been reported from 10 states including union territories in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

A total of 86,961 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which 76 per cent of the new confirmed cases (active cases) are concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has alone contributed to about 20,627 new cases, while Karnataka has reported at least 8,191 cases.

Andhra Pradesh has contributed to 7,738 cases, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed 5,758, Tamil Nadu has reported 5,516, Kerala has seen 4,716, Odisha is contributing to 4,330 cases while Delhi has reported 3,812 cases. West Bengal has witnessed about 3,177 cases and Madhya Pradesh has reported 2,579 cases.

As many as 1,130 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. About 10 States/UTs account for 86 per cent of the deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID.

Maharashtra reported 455 deaths followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh with 101 and 94 deaths, respectively. West Bengal has reported 61 fatality, Tamil Nadu has witnessed 60 deaths, Andhra Pradesh has seen 57 mortality, Punjab has reported 56 deaths, Delhi has witnessed 37 fatality followed by Haryana which has registered 29 deaths while 27 people have succumbed in Madhya Pradesh due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

So far, COVID19 cases have crossed over 5.49 million mark in India with 87,882 deaths. (ANI)