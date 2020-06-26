762 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has reported 762 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the state has 6,730 active cases.

Giving the information, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that 13,583 patients have been discharged so far and 630 patients have succumbed to the infection.

He said 19,387 tests for COVID-19 were held on Thursday and 6,42,833 tests have been done so far. (ANI)

