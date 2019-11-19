765 arrested in stone pelting cases in J-K, tourism earns Rs 25 cr in 6 months

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Security forces have arrested 765 people in Jammu and Kashmir in 190 cases related to "stone-pelting/ law and order" since the repeal of Article 370, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday and noted that revenue of Rs 25.12 crore was generated in the last six months through tourism in the region.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that "765 persons have been arrested in 190 cases registered relating to stone pelting/ law and order" from August 5 to November 15 this year.

He said that 361 such cases were registered from January 1 to August 4 this year.

The minister said that the government has initiated multipronged policies to check the stone-pelting menace and has succeeded in curbing it to the extent.

Reddy said a large number of trouble makers, instigators, mob mobilizes have been identified and various preventive measures have been taken against them which include detention under the Public Safety Act and preventive arrests.

"Investigation has revealed that various separatist organisations and activists which are part of Hurriyat have been behind the incidents of stone-pelting in Kashmir valley. NIA has charge-sheeted 18 persons in the terror funding cases so far," he said.

In another answer, the minister said that the Jammu and Kashmir government has informed that a total of 34.10 lakh tourists, including 12,934 foreign tourists, visited Jammu and Kashmir during the last six months and an income of Rs. 25.12 crore has been earned through tourism during this period.

He said that the Central government has not issued an advisory for tourists in Jammu and Kashmir recently. (ANI)

