76th Independence Day: Witnessed renaissance of collective consciousness among Indians, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day said there has been a renaissance of collective consciousness across the country, especially among the aspirational Indians in fulfilling their dreams.

"This Amrit Kaal has brought in a great opportunity to fulfil the dreams of our aspirational society. We have witnessed that there has been a renaissance of collective consciousness across the country. Those aspirations are now getting realised. This collective consciousness is very precious for us," Prime Minister Modi said while speaking about aspirational Indians.

"India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute to them. Every government has to address this aspiration," Modi added.

Prime minister Modi on Monday hoisted the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort before starting his customary 'Address to the Nation', the ninth consecutive time he is doing so.

He started his address by congratulating the countrymen on the completion of 75 years of independence which is being celebrated in the country under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Wearing a traditional tri-coloured motif safa (headgear) with a long trail, the Prime Minister who arrived at Red Fort after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his samadhi at Rajghat was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt.

The Prime Minister recalled the contribution of the freedom fighters and emphasised the role of the women in the country's freedom struggle.

"We are reaching new heights with new determination and new enthusiasm. The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty," PM Modi said.

After his arrival at the Red Fort, the PM inspected the inter-services and police Guard of Honour at Red Fort, which was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.

Flower petals were showered at the venue in Amrit Formation by two MI-17 1V Helicopters. The Air Force band played the National Anthem during the hoisting of the National Flag and presenting of the 'Rashritya Salute'.

Apart from that around 250 eminent personalities arrived at the Red Fort on Monday, and nearly 8,000-10,000 people attended the programme.

Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of Independence. (ANI)